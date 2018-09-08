Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa recently posted some amazing pictures on Instagram, wearing a beautiful yellow dress, she added a pair of white high pencil heels and earnings to add more beauty to her. Sonam is known for her remarkable performance in films such as Punjab 1984 and Super Singh. The gorgeous actor was also given National Award for the film.

With as many as 2.4 million followers on Instagram, Sonam is a voracious social media user

Though the actor is quite popular, little is known about her personal life. Born in Uttarakhand’s Punjabi Jat Sikh family, Sonam completed her schooling from Jaycees Public School, Rudrapur. She is an Indian model and also an active participator in Punjabi films and even Tamil Cinema. She also took part in Femina Miss India contest in 2012.

Sonam is known for her remarkable performance in films such as Punjab 1984 and Super Singh. The gorgeous actor was also given National Award for the film. Recently she also spoke to indianexpress.com, where she shared the advantages of working in regional cinema.

