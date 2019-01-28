Sonam Bajwa Instagram photos: Punjabi actress, model Sonam Bajwa posted some really beautiful pictures on her Instagram page. Lately, the diva, young actresses uploaded a couple of photos, possibly from her shoot. In one of the photos, the diva was seen in very beautiful green suit. Her lush green eyes and smile added more beauty to the photos.

Sonam Bajwa Instagram photos: Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is on a roll, primarily through her participation in Punjabi cinema and by other means uploading some really beautiful pictures on her Instagram page. Lately, the diva, young actresses uploaded a couple of photos, possibly from her shoot. In the photos, that were uploaded on her official Instagram page, she was seen in a greenish suit.

The attired went so well with her personality that we just could not stop from sharing it from her fans and followers. She has been part of not just Punjabi cinema but also Tamil cinema. Initially, she started her career as a model, which gave her immense success. And her Instagram page has some really fancy photos, which are very clearly unavoidable.

Born and raised in Uttarakhand, after perusing her career in modelling, the diva moved to Mumbai and started to indulge in bigger projects. Her sharp rise gave her many big projects. She was also part of a dance reality show which was aired on Colours channel. After that she never looked back and is only doing great in her career.

Till now there are no speculations if she may debut in Bollywood film, but with her massive success and great acting skills and of course her gorgeous look, there will surely be some news soon and perhaps the diva will herself spell the beans. Till then we will stalk her on Instagram.

