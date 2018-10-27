Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa looks uber hot in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous lady who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with her upcoming movie Muklawa starring Ammy Virk. Nikka Zaildar actor will also star opposite Gurnam Bhuller for his debutant movie Surkhi Bindi.

Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her hot and sexy avatars. Well, the lady who is known for amazing performances in Punjabi cinema simply looked stunning in the recent photo. Sardar Ji 2 actor, Sonam Bajwa took to her official Instagram account to share her uber hot photos. In Calvin Klein sports bra with white lowers and a baby pink jacket, Bajwa raised the hotness in the sassiest way. Not to miss her huge dangle earrings with a beautiful copper neckpiece.

With 2.4 million followers on Instagram, no doubt why the beauty is loved and adored by such a massive fan following. Earlier this month, the gorgeous lady shared her Muklawa look. In her post, the hottie wrote, “Sohneya ni sohne sohne khaab rehdi dekhdi.” With red-blue bangles, Sonam looked like a typical punjaban in the green floral printed suit. Subtle makeup and long braided plait, Sonam Bajwa is simply the hub of beauty.

Nikka Zaildar actress Sonam Bajwa is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Muklawa. The film will star Punjabi sensation, Ammy Virk. The love saga is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 2, next year. The film will also star Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol and B.N. Sharma. Not just that, Sonam Bajwa will also be seen in Surkhi Bindi. Both Sonam Bajwa’s films will be released in 2019. Surkhi Bindi will be the debut movie of Gurnam Bhuller as an actor.

