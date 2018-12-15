Sonam Bajwa photos: Punjabi queen Sonam Bajwa is popularly known for her amazing performances in Punjabi movies and sizzling chemistry with actors on screen. The stunning lady who never backs off when it comes to posting sexy photos, is quite active on social media and we don't need a prove for that.

Sonam Bajwa photos: Punjabi queen Sonam Bajwa is popularly known for her amazing performances in Punjabi movies and sizzling chemistry with actors on screen. The stunning lady who never backs off when it comes to posting sexy photos, is quite active on social media and we don’t need a prove for that. The gorgeous beauty from Punjabi cinema took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest uner hot sun soaked picture which has already set the internet on fire.

In a a multi-coloured crop top with blu denims, Sonam Bajwa simply slayed her casual look like a diva. With no make up on and a cute braided haristyle, Bajwa treated her fans in the best way possible. Well, the weekend surprise came for her over 2.4 million fans today i.e. December 15. Within an hour of upload, Sonam Bajwa’s latest post stating the love of god calms her soul, had so far garnered over 93k likes on photo-sharing app. If you missed her latest post, take a look at the photo shared by Sonam Bajwa on her Instagram.

On the work front, Sonam Bajwa is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Muklawa. The film also stars Punjabi singer Ammy Virk, who apparently is her Nikk Zaildar and Nikka Zaildar 2 co-star. Apart from Qismat singer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol and BN Sharma will star in the romantic comedy that wil hit the theatres next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More