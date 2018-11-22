Sonam Bajwa photos: Punjabi Sensation Sonam Bajwa recently took to her Instagram to share her hot and sexy photos. It seems the actor masters the talent of winning her fans heart with her every upload. In the picture, the diva looks sizzling and is swaying everyone with her bold expressions. The Internet sensation has about 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

The hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling photos of a photoshoot

Sonam Bajwa photos: Punjabi Diva Sonam Bajwa is currently the lifeline of Punjabi film industry. The lady is known for her hot looks, sexy figure and her bold expressions. The Internet sensation keeps herself well updated on social media by treating her fans with her sexy photos. Recently, the hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling photos from a photoshoot. In the picture, the bold avatar of the actor steals the show completely. Her light makeup with a slight tone of mascara is adding more to her beauty. Meanwhile, her simple hairstyle is like icing on the cake.

By her gorgeous looks and expressions, the actor is killing everyone on the internet. In an hour or so, her photograph has been overflowed with comments and likes. Currently, the actor has about 2.5 million followers on Instagram, which shows that she rules her fans heart. The actor is also well known for giving major fitness goals to her fans by uploading her gym videos and boomerangs.

According to the reports, the diva seems to be quite busy with a hectic schedule as she is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Muklawa with the Punjabi Actor and singer Ammy Virk. Muklawa is a Punjabi romantic comedy film directed by Simerjit Singh and produced by Manmord Sidhu and Gunbir Singh Sidhu. The film will be hitting the screens on May 3 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More