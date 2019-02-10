Sonam Bajwa latest Instagram post is all about style and glamour. With a beige colour blazer, ripped black jeans the actor looks fiercely hot. Sonam is counted among the allrounders of the industry who not only dazzles in her outfits but also showcases her inner passion for acting in her films.

Sonam Bajwa hot photos: Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is among the top actors who keeps flourishing well on-screens with her talent and skill. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps entertaining them with her acting roles and sizzling pictures. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest picture. In the photo, she is looking ravishing dressed in a beige colour top and has completed her look with a black bralette and ripped jeans. With straight hair and dewy makeup, the actor kills the Internet with her looks.

The hardworking diva is an active Punjabi, Hindi and Tamil actor who leaves no chance of spreading her hotness in the industry. She did her Punjabi debut with the movie Best Of Luck in the year 2013 and post to which she continues to excel with her hit movies like Sardaar Ji 2, Manje Bistre, Super Singh, Carry on Jatta 2 and many more. The actor will be next heading on the silver screens with the movie Muklawa, Singham and Guddiyan Patole. The hardworking has struggled a lot in the early stage of her career and has also participated in Miss India contest. Sonam Bajwa is an avid social media user and keeps entertaining her eagerly fans with her hot upgrades.

