Sonam Bajwa hot photos: Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is counted amongst the most followed actors of the Industry. The Internet sensation has about 2.6 million followers on Instagram and entertains them well by her regular updates. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share her latest hot pictures. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a winter outfit. She is wearing a drop shoulder pullover of a beige colour. Her highlighted hair, mild makeup and nude lipstick is something which is creating a buzz on Instagram.

Her toned legs and gracious body is something one cannot miss at all. The diva did her Punjabi debut with the movie –Best of Luck. Later on, she got a chance of playing a lead role in the movie–Punjab 1984 which was a commercial success. Currently, the heartthrob is busy shooting for her upcoming movie–Singham and Guddiyan Patole which will be released in 2019. Sonam is an avid social media user and never leaves a chance of updating her fans with professional and personal updates. Some of her hit movies are–Carry on Jatta 2, Nikka Zaildar 2, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh and many more.

