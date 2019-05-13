Sonam Bajwa hot photos on Instagram: The best part about the Sonam Bajwa sexy photos is that she keeps her makeup and subtle and yet she looks amazing.

Sonam Bajwa hot photos on Instagram: Punjabi Diva, Sonam Bajwa is all set to rock and roll again on the big screen. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and keeps her followers hooked with her stunning, hot and glamours look. She had made her debut in 2013, with the Punjabi film Best of Luck opposite Gippy Grewal, and now she’s all set for her next film which is the talk of the town. The film is titled Muklawa. The audience would enjoy the enticing chemistry of much-loved pair Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa on screen.

Sonam, who is known for her gorgeous look and realistic acting, has uploaded a smoking hot photo on her Instagram handle, recently. Dressed in a plaid red crop top and ripped boyfriend jeans, the actress is looking amazingly bold and beautiful. The photos of the actress were also shared with an interesting caption “Got it from my mama”.The best part about the Sonam Bajwa sexy photos is that she keeps her makeup and subtle and yet she looks amazing.

Sonam is considered as one of the most sought after actresses in the Punjabi film industry. In this film, she would be seen in de-glam look. The film is directed by Simerjit Singh and is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu. The film revolves around the love story of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa who are married but are forced to live apart because of different traditions. The film is a period drama.

Other than this, the actor would share the screen with Parmish Verma in the film titled Singham. The film would be releasing on August 9, 2019. Also, both Parmish and Sonam together will feature in another film, titled Jinde Meriye and this movie will release on October 25. Sonam is working on another project in her kitty, she would be seen in an untitled film opposite the Punjabi singer Amit Bhalla.

