Sonam Bajwa photos: Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is known for her adorable looks on screen. The diva is quite active on social media and recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. The diva has shared her looks from her upcoming Punjabi project – Gudiyaan Patole with Gurnam Bhullar, which is likely to hit the silver screens on March 8, 2019. The diva is dressed in a casual avatar, wearing cargo pants with a beige color crop top and has complimented her outfit with a casual shirt over it. The hottie looks tempting with soft curls, subtle makeup, and nude lipstick. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered over 206,000 likes on Instagram which proves that her fans are praising her looks and are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens.

Sonam commenced with her acting career in the year 2012. The diva became popular after playing the lead role in the Punjabi movie– Punjab 1984 in 2014. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming Punjabi projects –Muklawa with the heartthrob Ammy Virk and Guddiyan Patole with Gurnam Bhullar. Both the movies are expected to release in 2019. Some of the actor’s hit films are –Best Of Luck, Kappal, Sardaar Ji 2, Manje Bistre, Super Singh and Carry on Jatta 2.

