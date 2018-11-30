Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has again set the internet of fire with her latest Instagram post. The actor is immensely active on social media and has a huge fan following of 2.4 million netizens on the photo-sharing site Instagram.

The lifeline of Punjabi film industry actor Sonam Bajwa has again set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo. The stylish actor who is known for her acting skills and cute expressions is the new internet sensation. In the latest photo, Sonam Bajwa is lying on the bed in a white color net top with floral design has garnered more than 204515 likes and the comment section is flooded with lovely comments and compliments. In open hairs with light make-up, Sonam Bajwa is looking gorgeous. The popular Punjabi actor keeps herself well updated on social media by treating her fans with her sexy photos.

One can imagine her popularity as Sonam Bajwa’s posts go viral within a few minutes. Currently, the actor has about 2.5 million followers on Instagram, which shows that she rules her fans heart. She is also well known for giving major fitness goals, acting skills and style statement to her fans by uploading her photos, videos, and boomerangs.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More