Sonam Kapoor is among the most stunning and trending actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her work and talent. Currently, Sonam is busy promoting her film–The Zoya Factor. Recently, in an interview, Sonam Kapoor is seen giving fashion choices to many Bollywood celebrities. Watch here

Sonam Kapoor only advice to Salman Khan and Dulquer Salmaan is not to wear t-shirts

The Zoya Factor: The only Bollywood actor who is known for her fashion choices, as well as films, is Sonam Kapoor. Starting from conquering hearts with her stunning looks to giving phenomenal performances in her films, there is no doubt in saying that Sonam Kapoor is among the allrounders of the industry who proves herself well whenever she appears on-screen.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. It is a romantic-drama film which will hit the theatres on September 20. Recently, while giving an interview with her costar Dulquer Salmaan, the actor advised many Bollywood celebrities about their fashion sense and quoted that Salman Khan and Dulquer Salmaan, not to wear t-shirts. Talking about Deepika Padukone, Sonam said that Chhapaak actor has an amazing body so she should dress up to flaunt her body.

She further said that though her film is based on luck and superstitions, she personally believes in all these aspects and also said that apart from luck she also believes in hard work and destiny. Sonam Kapoor further said that her best past time is reading books.

Watch the video here–

She further said that if in future, a biopic is made on her father Anil Kapoor, she wants Ranveer Singh to perform his role. Talking about the film, it is based on the life of a girl Zoya Solanki, who is born on the day when India won its first world cup in 1983 and later becomes the lucky charm for Indian Cricket team. Further featuring small struggles which every girl faces between her personal and professional life, Zoya Solanki falls for the captain of Indian Cricket team–Nikhil Khoda played by Dulquer Salmaan.

The film is inspired on Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same title of 2008. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film will also face a clash at the box office with Sanjay Dutt’s film Prassthanam on September 20. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Prassthanam also features Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.

