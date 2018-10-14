Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram post: Fashionista, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted some brilliant photos of her on her official Instagram page on Sunday, October 14. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a long white attire which she paired with light golden jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram post: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted some brilliant photos of her on her official Instagram page on Sunday, October 14. In the pictures, the fashionista was seen wearing a long white attire which she paired with light golden jewellery. Sonam is mostly seen in straight hair or sometimes in a bun, but this time the diva posted a picture with amazing curls. Surely the hairdo was the most captivating part of the pictures.

Veere Di Wedding actress is famous for her outfits and is the first among all Bollywood divas to experiment with clothes, yet she never disappoints her fans and followers. Sonam is also one among many Bollywood actresses who keeps her social media accounts buzzing with the latest in her life, be it personal life or her professional life.

Lately, Sonam posted a picture on her Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a beautiful maroon-golden saree. In her post, she also praised Banarsi weaves and the use of Sona Chandi” concept in the outfit.

Besides her shoot life, Sonam Kapoor also shares pictures, in which she is seen having a gala time with her longtime boyfriend, husband Anand Ahuja.

The couple in many of the pictures looks ravishing and has been setting major couple goals for so many people out there.

