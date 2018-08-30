Making a bold statement with her fashion choices yet again, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed her look for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor and stunned everyone with her bold look. Dressed in a brown suit and formal blue shirt, Sonam took the fashion bar a notch higher with her curly-haired look. In Zoya Factor, Sonam will be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is known for going all out when it comes to her fashion choices and this time was no different. Revealing her look for Zoya Factor and taking her followers with a pleasant surprise, Sonam made a bold fashion statement at the welcome dinner of the 3rd edition of Jio MAMI with Star World to Screen Market 2018. For the event, Sonam stunned everyone as she styled a brown coat with a blue formal blue shirt and matching flared buttoned pants. To top off the look, she paired it off with hoop earring and a curly hairdo. Sonam’s sister as well as her stylist, Rhea Kapoor shared the look on her official Instagram account.

Workwise, Sonam was last seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar. As she currently shoots for her upcoming film Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan, she will also be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, in which she will be sharing the screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the very first time. Along with Sonam and Anil Kapoor, actors like Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in the film.

