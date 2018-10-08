Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has once again stormed the internet with her latest Instagram photo wearing a beautiful floral dress. The Bollywood diva took it to her Instagram page and posted her photo wearing a pink coloured floral dress. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one among many Bollywood celebrities who keeps her social media accounts buzzing with the latest in her life and never shy away from sharing her opinions and fashion statements.

Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has once again stormed the internet with her latest Instagram photo wearing a beautiful floral dress. The Bollywood diva took it to her Instagram page and posted her photo wearing a pink coloured floral dress. The actress further expressed her thanks for Escada to provide her with the attire and made her look special and gorgeous. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said that she wore the dress during the We the Women summit and added that it was unabashedly feminine.

Sonam Kapoor is known to be among those actresses who always follow fashion very closely and is always upfront in trying new designs. Being an avid social media user, she regularly updates her social media pages with new photos, videos and maintains the bond with her millions of fans, who are always eager to know what's really happening in her life.

Sonam Kapoor in various other posts on Instagram can be seen with her husband spending quality time. The couple in many of the photos which have been shared on Sonam’s wall looks dashing and setting major couple goals for millions of others out there.

