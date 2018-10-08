Bollywood actor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who has been an avid social media user in past decides to quit micro-blogging website Twitter. With all the trolls that hit Sonam recently, the fans are not very much surprised with the move. Here's the reason behind the quitting of Padman actor:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who hogs headlines every now and then for her exquisite fashion sense, is again on the news but for a different reason. The actor took to her official Twitter account to announce her quitting from the platform on October 6. Sonam has been an avid social media user since always but few of the recent happenings pushed her to make this decision.

Although, Veere Di Wedding star Sonam Kapoor announced about her absence beforehand only, she did not reveal the actual reason for the happening. She left it mysteriously saying that Twitter is just too negative and wished everyone love and peace. According to what we hear, the reason behind this could be twitterati backlashing on the diva as called one of the Twitter users’s a harasser. Here’s the tweet of her:

I’m going off twitter for a while. It’s just too negative. Peace and love to all ! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 6, 2018

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor posted a story on her official Instagram handle criticising the road development, traffic and pollution. She told her followers that it took her 2 hours to reach the town and that she is still not at the destination because of the bad roads and the pollution. She also said that it is a nightmare to step out of the house nowadays.

After this post of her, a Twitter user replied blaming her for the situation too. The guy said that it is because of people like you, who don’t use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles. He then added that the luxury cars used by celebrities give 3 or 4 km per litre mileage. He also made a point that the 10-20 AC’s in their houses are also equally responsible for global warming. Concluding the post, he advised Sonam to first start controlling pollution.

@sonamakapoor its because of people like you,who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles.

You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming.

First control your pollution. pic.twitter.com/CrlGmKxv0b — anant vasu(AV):&less (@anantvasu) October 4, 2018

In her response, the Bollywood beauty got agitated and tried bashing him with a tweet. In her post, she said that it is because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport in the fear of being harassed.

And it’s because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 4, 2018

This irrational tweet by Sonam Kapoor resulted in her being trolled by the twitterati. The users started bashing her for playing a ‘victim’ and also criticised the choice of words by her. Many of the guys replied saying that they do respect women and Anant Vasu, who she accused of the same too replied smashing her tweet. He said that he can take her to the court for this as he still believes in the Constitution. Satirically, the guy also said that Sonam is being a judge without a degree.

@sonamakapoor I can take you to the court for this coz I still believe in constitution.

N i am not a judge without a degree like you.@AnilKapoor @SirJadejaaaa @theskindoctor13 @Raghavgaur_2807 @mohanssingg

Shame shame shame shame. — anant vasu(AV):&less (@anantvasu) October 5, 2018

Seems that this incident affected her deeply and she chose to quit rather than replying to these tweets.

