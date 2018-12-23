Sonam Kapoor's fashionable outfits have always been an inspiration for many in fashion industry. Time and again, she has given major fashion goals in unique style. Be her ruffled evening gowns or pant suit outfits, she has always put her best foot forward in nailing the fashionable attries.

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor has hardly left unimpressed with sartorial fashion choices. Unfailingly, she continues to rule the social media with her flawless unique style and distinctive fashionable attires. Be it airport or fashion shows, Sonam Kapoor nails her fashionable outing effortlessly. This time, the paparazzi caught her glimpse at the Mumbai airport. She donned an all-black outfit with white shirt and pulled it like a boss lady. With open straight hair and dab of red lipstick, she marks her presence in fashion diary yet again.

With golden pleated artificial gold chain and hoops in accessories, she walked the Mumbai airport with attitude. She rounded off her appearance with white shoes which perfectly complemented her whole appearance.

This photograph has been shared on the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle. Fans just can’t get enough of her beauty in these posts and flooded the comments section with compliments.

Time and again, Sonam Kapoor has gone a notch higher in experimenting with her attires. Check out her more fashionable photographs and get awestruck.

In 2018, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in anand karaj ceremony. The marriage was a private affair which was attended by close friends and family members.

