Sonam Kapoor's fashionable attires have always been praiseworthy. Undoubtedly, she has marked her presence in the fashion industry and that is why continues to rule like a queen. In a yet another airport look, Sonam Kapoor has proved that black is the favourite colour of hers. Check out her new photographs.

Sonam Kapoor airport look: Sonam Kapoor’s sartorial outfits have always been a trendsetter. Like everytime, this time she has proved to be a fashionista. Seems like this season, black is the favourite colour of Sonam Kapoor, as she was spotted at Mumbai airport with her husband Anand Ahuja in an all-black outfit yet again. Anand Ahuja too twinned with her in black and both of them look charming together. Sonam Kapoor paired her black polka dot dress with an overcoat and a pair sunglasses which perfectly complemented her overall look.

With dewy makeup, loose curls and minimal accessories she managed to carry her outfit with utmost grace and attitude. Her white strappy stilettos perfectly matched her appearance. The paparazzi clicked her endlessly and several photographs are surfacing on the social media.

Check out her photographs in a black outfit which she pulled it off effortlessly.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018, in a private Anand Karaj ceremony. The ceremony was a private affair. It was attended by close friends and family members.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last featured in Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. She will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along with her father Anil Kapoor.

