Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are ringing in the latter's birthday. After melting hearts with her birthday wish, Sonam has shared a glimpse into Anand's birthday celebration and they are too cute to ignore.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have one of the cutest love stories in Bollywood. Making everyday phenomenal, the duo make relationship and marriage seem like a cakewalk and shell out some major couple goals. Be it Sonam flaunting his fashion line at airports to Anand promoting her upcoming movies, the duo have managed to strike a perfect balance between Mumbai, Delhi and London.

After making their fans go aww with Sonam’s birthday wish for Anand, the diva has shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration on social media. In the first photo, they can be seen posing by the birthday cake lit with candles. While Sonam looks stunning in a red floral dress, Anand has kept it casual with a white t-shirt and black pants.

Another photo is of Anand’s birthday cake, which features a sculpted man, dressed in baseball shorts and sneakers holding the globe in his hands. Sonam added that Anand is the man with the potential to hold the world in his hand. Prior to this, Sonam had shared a few unseen photos from her collection to wish Anand Ahuja. In the caption, she called him the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person she knows. Sonam added that Anand is the best thing that has happened to her.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was previously seen in the film Ek Ladhki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor alongside Dalquer Salmaan. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 20, 2019.

