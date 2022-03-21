Sonam shared the wonderful news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Monday.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child in the near future. Sonam shared the wonderful news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Monday.

Sharing that the baby will arrive this fall, the ‘Neerja’ star wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

She also shared a few photos in which she can be seen reclining on the sofa with Anand, holding her baby belly. Fans and members of the film industry congratulated the famous pair as soon as Sonam disclosed her pregnancy in the comments section.

“Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja,” actor Dia Mirza wrote while extending her heartfelt greetings.

“Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both..can’t wait for the babies to play,” actor Kareena Kapoor Khan commented.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ my Gemini veere ull b an awesome mom congrats,” Ekta Kapoor commented on the post.