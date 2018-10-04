Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never failed to give relationship goals. Every now and then the couple can be seen expressing their love in public. This time on the occasion of National Boyfriend's day, Sonam Kapoor has shared a photograph where Sonam Kapoor can be seen hugging Anand Ahuja in the most adorable way.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to express their love for each other. Be it social media or any platform, the couple has often been spotted indulging in PDA’s. This time, the much-in-love couple is celebrating National Boyfriends Day and we just can’t gushing over their lovely photograph posted on Instagram.

Sharing a throwback photo on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wished her husband, Anand Ahuja in the caption. She also mentioned that Anand used to be her boyfriend and he later became her fiance and then husband. In the photograph, the couple looks extremely adorable together. Sonam can be seen hugging Aanand in the photographs with her most adorable smile.

We can’t take our eyes off this cute photograph.

This is not the only photograph that Sonam Kapoor has shared. In another photograph, Sonam Kapoor can be seen performing ballet. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Sonam Kapoor looks beautiful as ever. In the caption, she has mentioned that performing a ballet in an unparalleled joy and happiness.

Coming back to the newlywed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s photos, check out some more photos.

In this photograph, the duo walked hand-in-hand while heading to a fashion show in Milan, Italy.

While in this photo, Anand Ahuja can’t take his eyes off Sonam Kapoor.

After attending the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the couple chose to spend some quality time together.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

