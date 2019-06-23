After their visit to Japan, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a heartfelt post for Anand Ahuja. She said that it was their honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip and was totally worth the wait. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film The Zoya Factor.

Bollywood’s lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are painting the town red with their mushy posts for each other. Over the past couple of days, Sonam and Anand have been vacationing in Japan and the photos from their romantic escapade are making headlines for all the right reasons. From exploring new places to setting Fashion trends, the duo truly looks a perfect match.

On Sunday morning, Sonam posted a heartfelt note for her husband on her Instagram with a stunning photo. In the note, the actor said that she asks herself everyday that how did she get so lucky to marry her best friend. Calling it a honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip rolled into one, she added that it was worth the wait and thanked him. Responding to the post, Anand said that she is his cutie pie and she deserves the world. Ain’t the duo super cute?

Sonam is dressed in a monochrome outfit with a statement bag and sneakers while Anand is complimenting his wifey in an all black attire with white sneakers in the photo. Earlier, Sonam also revealed the sillest nickname given to her by Anand in one of her recent interviews with a news portal. She said that he calls her lola because she looks like lola bunny. She is tall, likes to play basketball and has long legs.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s other photos from Japan:

After an average performance of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga at the box office, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Inpsired by a novel that goes by the same name, Sonam will be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film.

