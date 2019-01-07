Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor is one of the major fashion inspirations for all the Bollywood freaks in the town. Well, this image of her has always stuck with the princess-like personality of Sonam Kapoor. But, since the time she married handsome businessman Anand Ahuja, people have been smitten of their royalty.

Looking like a queen, Sonam Kapoor is posing with her admirable husband Anand Ahuja and you can't get enough of their regal looks.

Looking like a queen, Sonam Kapoor is posing with her admirable husband Anand Ahuja and you can’t get enough of their regal looks. With the golden lehenga and heavy jewellery, Sonam is giving us all the Maharani feels while Anand Ahuja looks like a crowned prince in a bandh gala suit. Undoubtedly, the duo is a muse to the camera as they are posing like a pro. Take a look yourself!

Rhea Kapoor, sister of Sonam Kapoor and a big name in the fashion world, took to her official Instagram handle to post this photo of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. While we are talking about Sonam and Anand’s lovey-dovey stills, there are a lot more to the dreamy collection! Take a look:

