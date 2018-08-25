Sonam Kapoor who is a social media sensation has several times shared her photographs on the internet. This time too sharing a photograph with her fans she has won the hearts on the internet. In the picture, the duo is seen having fun with each other.

The newly-wed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Instagram photographs have always been heart winning. This time too, it was no different when the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a goofy photograph of hers. In the photograph, she and her hubby Anand Ahuja can be seen in their best playful mood. The actress wrote in the caption, “#fbf with my favourite travel companion.. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #flashbackfriday #2016

She chose a maroon coloured cape and opted for a black hat to complement her outfit. In the photograph, she looked absolutely adorable. While Anand looked dapper in black and white jersey.

Aren’t they looking cute together?

Also Read: Happy Friendship Day: From Shah Rukh Khan-Karan Johar to Sonam Kapoor-Jacqueline Fernandez, here are 6 famous friendships of B-Town

Sonam has always updated her fans with the latest photographs. take a look at some mesmerising photographs.

Also read: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s father-daughter story to release on February 1, 2019

☺️😛 A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:34pm PDT

@shehlaakhan @anandahuja @thehouseofpixels A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 21, 2018 at 12:41am PDT

#EverydayPhenomenal 💫 @anandahuja A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 4, 2018 at 7:09am PDT

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a big fat wedding on May 8, 2018 in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was attended by the whos and who of Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More