The newly-wed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Instagram photographs have always been heart winning. This time too, it was no different when the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a goofy photograph of hers. In the photograph, she and her hubby Anand Ahuja can be seen in their best playful mood. The actress wrote in the caption, “#fbf with my favourite travel companion.. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #flashbackfriday #2016
She chose a maroon coloured cape and opted for a black hat to complement her outfit. In the photograph, she looked absolutely adorable. While Anand looked dapper in black and white jersey.
Aren’t they looking cute together?
Sonam has always updated her fans with the latest photographs. take a look at some mesmerising photographs.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a big fat wedding on May 8, 2018 in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was attended by the whos and who of Bollywood.