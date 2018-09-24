One of the most adored couples of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were recently spotted rising the temperature with their hot twining attires as they attended Giorgio Armani SS'19 fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week. The duo effortlessly stole all the attention with their ultra-glam looks. Ever since the couple has tied a knot, they have been grabbing the headlines with their beautiful chemistry.

Ever since the grand wedding of lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, they have been giving major couple goals to all. This time too, this fashion-couple has swayed their fans with their attractive twinning avatar. The glamorous couple recently attended the Giorgio Armani SS’19 fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week and looked like a power couple. At the fashion show, the duo effortlessly stole the limelight with their uber-glam looks. Raising the fashion bar up high, the couple was seen sporting black-and-charcoal Armani suits while making a presence in the show.

Known for her extraordinary fashion statement, Sonam Kapoor looked extremely hot in the black evening gown with velvet accents. The single button charcoal black jacket pulled off the boss-lady in her. Sonam accessorised the look with Armani frames elevating the hotness even more. Husband Anand Ajuja, who owns a fashion production, matched with her wife’s glam sporting a charcoal suit with the added elegance of striped tie.

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 will be picturised from the girl’s point of view, reveals Nushrat Bharucha

Just like every time, this time too, the two twinned up in the boss attire leaving everyone astonished. All these photos are the evidence of their cute chemistry where Sonam laughs off everything and Anand sweetly smiles on it. While the two are looking extremely fashionable, turning up the glam quotient, they are also looking as adorable as a couple.

Being an avid social media user, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja very often features her husband in her posts and stories and we get a glance of their epic real-life romance. While husband Anand Ahuja is also quite romantic as he keeps her wife in top stories of his social media profiles. This proves that the husband-wife are head over heels in love with each other and never leave a chance to show that.

ALSO READ: Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif reveals release date of the much-awaited trailer

These two fashion icons rocked the event together. On the work front, Sonam will soon be featured with her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Check out other photos from the event:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More