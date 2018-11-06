Newly married Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja will be celebrating their first Diwali after marriage this year and they have the best idea for it. Along with the whole Kapoor clan, they went on a family getaway to London. Rhea Kapoor shared glimpses from their happy outing as they went to see Hamilton musical.

Rhea Kapoor shared glimpses from their happy outing as they went to see Hamilton musical. Captioning her post, she said that the plan is to fan this spark into a flame. Most of the groupies can be seen donning black outfits, while Sonam can be seen cheerfully smiling for the photo wearing specs.

Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani also accompanied the Kapoor Khandan and the photo says that they had a fun family time together. Although they also spent their summer vacations in London together, it seems the family will be celebrating their Diwali in the city. This has been a happy year for Mr. and Mrs. Ahuja and we hope the Diwali goes the same.

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor basked a lot of appreciation for her role in Sanjay and Veere Di Wedding and now she is shooting for her next project. Mrs. Ahuja will soon be seen in the upcoming movie The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor. Not just this, Sonam will also be sharing the screen with her father Anil Kapoor in the upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

