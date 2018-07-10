Bollywood's fashion diva Sonam Kapoor, who tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in a low-key ceremony at her Mumbai residence on May 8 this year in a dreamy wedding has been giving us some big marriage goals ever since the fashion diva got hitched to her long time beau. Sonam is currently Tokya, the capital of Japan with her darling hubby Anand Ahuja and pictures of their vacation have gone viral on social media.

Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor, who tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in a low-key ceremony at her Mumbai residence on May 8 this year in a dreamy wedding has been giving us some big marriage goals ever since the fashion diva got hitched to her long time beau. Although Sonam could not go on her honeymoon as she immediately had to leave for Cannes Film Festival 2018 right after her marriage, she has still been roaming around the world with her hubby Anand Ahuja.

She was lately in London with hubby Anand where she also had a gala time with the Kapoor clan—Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor among many others and the Bollywood fashionista is currently in Tokyo, the capital of Japan with her darling hubby and pictures of their vacation have gone viral on social media.

Photos from their dreamy holiday are a proof that Sonam and Anand are having a crazy time in Japan. Sonam has posted some sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account and has also thanked her hubby Anand for clicking all her amazing photos.

🇯🇵 x 🇮🇳 A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:35pm PDT

the O.G. @koji198139 🙌🏽 A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

Sonam and Anand got married in a private Sikh ceremony which took place in Mumbai and almost the entire film fraternity was present at Sonam’s wedding. The two have been dating for more than three years and give us major couple goals!

Sonam, who was last seen in chick-flick Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along with her daddy Anil Kapoor and Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao.

Veere di Wedding emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and Sonam acting in the film was highly appreciated. Sonam will soon begin shooting for her forthcoming film The Zoya Factor as well.

