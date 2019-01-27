Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Aisa Laga actor actors Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla are busy in promoting their film. The team recently graced the Kapil Sharma's show episode. While the Kapoor family shared their family secrets, actor Rajkummar Rao surprised everyone with his entry.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Aisa Laga team including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla are one a promotional spree for their film. The team graced the show in one of the episodes which will air tonight, that is, on January 27 2019, Sunday. As per reports, the episode was filled with laughter and joy. But what was surprising to note was Rajkummar Rao’s entry on the show. He left the team astonished with his entry. Sharing the reason behind his success, Rajkummar Rao said sarees have been lucky for movies such as Stree and Bareilly Ki Barfi, and he feels like he should start wearing sarees at home.

Similarly to this, the Kapoor family shared interesting anecdotes with everyone. Sonam Kapoor revealed that the Kapoor family is scared of her mother Sunita, the Kapoor family is full of bad singers, father Anil Kapoor apologises to Sonam Kapoor for missing her parent-teacher meeting, Anil Kapoor’s reason of working with his family.

Based on a unique plot of the lesbian storyline, the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is written by Gazal Dhaliwal, Shelly Chopra Dhar. Helmed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the pivotal roles.

Recently, the song titled Ishq Mitha has been released. The song is the remake of the 1986 song by Bally Sagoo and Malkit Singh which features Malaika Arora and Jas Arora.

Speaking about the film Shelly Chopra said Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor is a perfect combination of father and daughter and fortunately they agreed on the script. Also, it’s their first film together.

