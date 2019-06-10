Sonam Kapoor birthday celebration: Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday and her hubby Anand Ahuja made a point to make it a memorable day for her. Ahuja shared dedicated a cute and lovable message for his wife Sonam on Twitter. Check out the message below.

Sonam Kapoor birthday celebration: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor turned a year older on 9 July and her hubby Anand Ahuja made a point to make it a memorable day for her. Sharing the pictures from yesterday’s birthday bash, he captioned the picture as “Amazing friends, family and blessings for this most amazing person. Happy Birthday to my @sonamkapoor”. A year older Sonam has had her share of struggles and successes and she has become one of the most outspoken actresses and on this special day, her fans wish for her an amazing life ahead.

The birthday bash was held at a restaurant in Mumbai, and Sonam looked stunning as always in her black outfit. The pictures seem to say it all, the smile on Sonam’s face tells us that the day couldn’t be better. Family and pals from Bollywood were also there to shower wishes. Bollywood stars who were present included Karan Johar, her cousin Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Karishma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others.

The Bollywood diva and her husband Anand are the perfect couple goals and they have been shuttling between Mumbai and London to spend time with one another. Sonam Kapoor last movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, wasn’t received so well by the audience and the critics. However, her upcoming movie the Zoya factor, which is based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan of the same name is a biopic of the advertising agent, Zoya Singh Solanki. The movie revolves around the relationship of Zoya, who is considered a lucky charm for the team and the Captain of the Indian team Nikhil Khoda which is played by actor Dulqer Salmaan.

