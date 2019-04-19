Among all the Bollywood celebrities that got recently married, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja had one of the most dreamy love stories. The love is getting stronger day by day for the couple and they are not shy to show it. Recently, hubby Anand Ahuja was spotted going on knees for wifey Sonam Kapoor to tie her shoelaces. Well, if that does not melt your heart, what will?

Bollywood had a shadi season recently and many celebrities tied knots. One of them were Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who married successful businessman Anand Ahuja. Be it their fairytale love story or the dreamy wedding, the couple has been giving major couple goals. Time and again, the duo hog headlines for their PDAs and sweet gestures. Once again, hubby Anand Ahuja has melted hearts with the sweetest move of him. Recently, the couple were spotted in a romantic moment when Anand Ahuja went on his knees to tie Sonam Kapoor’s shoelaces. Well, isn’t that cuteness overloaded?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable celebrity couples who keep on hogging headlines for their supercute PDAs or twinning attires. Both ace in fashion and keep on giving couple goals with their super stylish attires. But this time, they have stolen the limelight with the a precious romantic moment. At a store launch, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja impressed fans with their cute lovable gestures when Anand went on knees to tie the shoelaces of wifey Sonam Kapoor and she was seen blushing and giggling. Take a look at the heart-melting moment!

While both of them look absolutely stunning in their glamorous attires, our hearts are still stuck at this! Sonam Kapoor donned an all-yellow outfit looking adorable as ever while Anand Ahuja looked dapper in black. Later, the couple also posed for the camera and looked amazing! The photos were flooded with comments of fans calling Anand Ahuja a husband that every girl dreams of having or perfect couple, made for each other!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated for many years and later, tied knots on May 8, 2018. The big fat Punjabi wedding continued till 3 days and many celebrities graced it with their presence. Since then, they have been impressing fans with their romantic PDAs.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will soon be seen starring in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor which is said to have taken an inspiration from a book of same name.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More