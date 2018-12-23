Sonam Kapoor has yet again proved to be a fashionista in her latest Instagram post. She looks extremely beautiful in an all-blue outfit. As usual, she has pulled off this attire too effortlessly. Check out her more photographs

Sonam Kapoor’s outfits in the fashion industry have always been applauding. Every time, she steps out in her unique well-tailored outfits, she has made sure to carry it with her utmost attitude. This time posing for House of Pixel photoshoot, she looks jaw-droppingly beautiful and has surely brought back the eighties time back by mixing fun to it. She can be seen wearing Dalood all-blue outfit. With a floral design of embroidery, the photograph is a feast to the eyes.

To amp her appearance, her hairstylist Hiral Bhatia keeps her loose strands of curls open. Alessandra Rich’s earrings in accessories and Vani Malhotra’s makes up has added a glam quotient in her overall look. She has even shared black and white photograph and in every photograph, she is a trendsetter for her every appearance.

She gets brownie points for her mesmerising smile which has made several fans to go crazy over her photographs. Till now her, one of the photographs has received 102, 692 likes within one hour.

Be it her ruffled evening gowns or casual, almost everytime, she has given every fashion learner a new tip to style their outfit. For many, her Instagram is a fashion guide to get hints from her style sense. Check out her photograph to take more ideas about her fashion.

