Sonam Kapoor recently revealed how difficult it was to cast a male actor in the film Khoobsoorat and after so many refusals she finally approached Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor's upcoming project is a Malayali film opposite to a Malayali actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Style icon Sonam Kapoor has always been known for working in diverse films, be it playing the role of Neerja Bhanot or Veere Di Wedding which showcased 4 bold women and their choices in life. Indeed she proved her mettle in Bollywood. Recently in Filmfare, Sonam revealed, that how difficult it was to convince Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to work in Khoobsoorat because earlier before approaching him, many actors denied the film because of the film title.

In an interaction, Sonam said ‘she can’t explain how difficult it was to make Khoobsurat as no hero wanted to work with her because of the film titled Khoobsurat, so after so many refusals she had to approach Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, and now Fawad became a huge star in Bollywood.

Sonam also talked about nepotism in the film industry to which she said, being a star kid, she never approached directors or producers to cast her in films, because of her own credit she bagged the films like Saawariya and Delhi 6.

Sonam added, when I stepped into Bollywood everyone called her girl born with a silver spoon and many more unwelcoming comments were passed onto her. People didn’t even know that she gave auditions for Saawariya and Delhi 6 and she got cast into those films by her own credit.

Talking about her being cast in Delhi 6, she said, Filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra signed her for Saawariya before release, and working with such a renowned filmmaker was everyone’s dream, and she was auditioned with Ranbir Kapoor, and truly she got that films on her own credit. On the work front, Sonam will be featured in a Malayalam film titled Zoya Factor opposite to a Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan.

