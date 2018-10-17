The festival season has just started and if you are among those who just love experimenting with their looks then Sonam Kapoor's new look from a recent photoshoot can help you in making the task a level easier. Unlike rest of her looks, Sonam Kapoor has raised the quirky quotient of her a level higher in the recent look.

The festival season has just started and if you are among those who just love experimenting with their looks then Sonam Kapoor’s new look from a recent photoshoot can help you in making the task a level easier. Unlike rest of her looks, Sonam Kapoor has raised the quirky quotient of her a level higher in the recent look. Donning a pink mid-slit kurta teamed up with ethnic cargo multi-pocket pants, the actor has succeeded to make the peculiar attire look hot.

Sonam has accessorised the look a red bindi and metallic danglers. The Sanju actor looks glamorous while dressed up in a quirky ethnic attire. It is just too hard to take our eyes off. Ever since the picture has surfaced online, it has garnered over thousands of likes from Instagrammers. Dressed in sister Rhea Kapoor’s design, Sonam looks like an epitome of elegance and simplicity.

Rhea has also shared the picture on her Instagram handle. The comment section of the pictures is flooding with compliments for Sonam and most of them describes her as simplicity and beauty at its best. Here’s take a look at the posts:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently raised her voice in support of the women who have been coming forward with their accusation of sexual misconduct against prominent celebrities. She has also supported Tanushree Dutta after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss around a decade ago.

