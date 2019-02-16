Sonam Kapoor changes her name to Zoya Singh Solanki on Instagram: Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has changed her name to Zoya Singh Solanki from Sonam K Ahuja on Instagram ahead of the release of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor.

Sonam Kapoor changes her name to Zoya Singh Solanki on Instagram: Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in coming-of-age romantic drama Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which failed to perform well at the box office is currently shooting for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor which is based on a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. Sonam Kapoor will be playing the lead role in the film and will essay the character of Zoya Singh Solanki on the big screen in the much-awaited film. Ahead of the release of The Zoya Factor, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has changed her name on her official Instagram account to Zoya Singh Solanki in order to promote her film.

She has changed her name to Zoya from Sonam K Ahuja as her film will soon be hitting the silver screen in April this year. The film will also stars South actor Dulquer Salmaan who was last seen in Bollywood film Kaarwan along with Irrfan Khan. The Zoya Factor is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma and is being bankrolled by Adlabs Films under the banner of Fox Star Studios. The film is slated to hit the big screen on April 5 this year and is one of the most awaited films of 2019.

Sonam Kapoor has worked in hits like Veere Di Wedding, Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, among many others.

