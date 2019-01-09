Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Fashionista queen Sonam Kapoor once again killed the Internet with a superb photo on her official Instagram page. In the photo, the beauty was seen wearing really cool glares and a bodycon orange dress. Her classiness was depicted by her choice of jewellery. She wore a very beautiful neckpiece in the photograph.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: The biggest Fashionista of B-town, Sonam Kapoor once again killed the Internet with a superb photo on her official Instagram page, which has as many as 16.6 million followers. In the photo, the beauty was seen wearing really cool glares and a bodycon orange dress. The best part of the picture was a picturesque background. Let us also not forget that Sonam has always been classy. Her classiness was depicted by her choice of jewellery. She wore a very beautiful neckpiece in the photograph.

In the same attire, she shared another photo on Instagram, in which she was seen smiling with her best friends. She depicted love and affection to her besties and wrote “30 years and counting” in the caption of the photo. She was seen wearing an orange long bodycon dress in the post. Both the pictures have garnered a lot of comments and likes, thanks to Sonam’s beauty and grace.

On the work front, the beauty is gearing up for her forthcoming film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she will be featured with her father Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

