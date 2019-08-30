The Zoya Factor promotions: The lead actors of the film, Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, have begin with the promotions of the film and recently, Sonam posted some photos of her beautiful outfit from the first day of the promotions. Have a look at the photos.

The gorgeous Sonam Kapoor and the ever-charming Dulquer Salmaan have kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. Sonam took to her Instagram to share her stunning outfit for the promotions of Day 1. The actress chose to don a beautiful white blazer with a set of a white skirt and a red high-neck top inside, a blue handbag in hand and a red pair of boots. She looks mind-blowing in the photo she shared.

The film is based on a Rajput girl named as Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agency executive, who hates cricket but when she later meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job, apparently, becomes the lucky charm for the Indian team during 2011 Cricket World Cup. She also ends up falling in love with the Indian Cricket Team captain, Nikhil Khoda, who don’t believe in superstitions and lucks and only believes that the hard work matters.

The film is going to be a romantic drama with lots of fun and entertainment for the audience. It is based on a novel written by Anuja Chauhan of the same title. In many parts of the film’s trailer, we saw Zoya wearing the red color of outfits and that’s what Sonam has decided for the promotions as well, she wants to go Zoya way, said the actress. In the early promo teaser released by the makers, Sonam was seen in a goddess avatar in blue saree with heavy jewellery on her neck, a cricket helmet in one hand and a bat in the other hand.

The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios, Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty. Fans are already excited for the movie since they watched its promo teaser which pokes fun at teleshopping advertisements. The film is scheduled to release on September 20.

