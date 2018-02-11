The latest tweets done by Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor seems to challenge the trends of catfights, ruling the Bollywood from decades. In her latest tweet, Sonam Kapoor was seen apologising for showing attitude to Sonakshi Sinha, which she later termed as a misunderstanding. Sonakshi Sinha, at once, accepted the apology and blamed it on the shows, which make celebrities to say stuff they really don't want to say.

Amidst all the catfights that take place between Bollywood actresses every now and then, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha are trying to bring a change to this never-ending trend. The incident surfaced when Sonakshi Sinha, on a recent chat show, revealed that she was had received a "lot of attitude" from Sonam, which she found unnecessary.

In her tweet that reads: ” Thanks @ManishMalhotra ❤️😊@sonakshisinha sona I’ve always been warm towards you , don’t remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I’m sorry! ❤️❤️❤️,” Sonam Kapoor tried to clear the misunderstanding between the two. The moment Sonakshi Sinha got to know about the tweet, she too posted a sweet message through her Twitter handle. In her reply, she tweeted: “Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We’ve all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug 😘.”

As per reports, a few years back, both of the actresses were trying to avoid each other at an award show. At that time, they rested the rumours saying, “Sona, Sona se kaise khafa ho sakti hain?” On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently celebrating the success of “PadMan”, which has recently earned over Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha is waiting for her film Welcome To New York to release, which will hit the screens on February 23.