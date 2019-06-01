Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of her film Veere Di Wedding as the film turns one. She also penned down an emotional message for the team of the film. Take a look at her picture:

Veere Di Wedding which featured Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsani turns one. The film was a female buddy movie which created a buzz with its release and became the highest grossing films of the year. In order to mark the day, the lead actor of the film Sonam Kapoor shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film and penned down an emotional note. She thanked her sister Rhea Kapoor with Ekta Kapoor, the producers of the film and also the director Shashanka Ghosh who came up with such a brilliant story.

In the pictures, Sonam Kapoor is having fun with her veeres Kareena, Swara and Shikha, which happens to be from the sets of the film. While the other picture features the actors roaming around the streets in their party attire looking stunning.

The film narrates the story of four friends and the various ups and downs of their life. Not only this, the film created a hype much before its release and earned Rs 138 crore worldwide, made on the budget of Rs 42 crore. Moreover, the film’s sequel is currently on hold.

Sonam Kapoor is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her versatile roles in the films. Apart from acting, the actor is also known for her fashion trends and misses no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans with her unique fashion game.

The hardworking actor will next be appearing in The Zoya Factor and will be sharing the screens with Dulquer Salmaan in a lead role. The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and will be produced by Pooja Deaora. The film will hit the silver screens on September 20, 2019. The film is a story of a girl Zoya Solanki who becomes lucky for India Cricket Team in the world cup of 2010.

