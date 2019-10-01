Sonam Kapoor is giving the perfect fall vibe with her latest photoshoot with Grazia magazine and here is all you need to know to get the perfect look for this winter season.

Sonam Kapoor, the fashion icon of Bollywood, who is alawys on the cover page of the magazine recently came up for the cover shoot for Grazia magazine. Sonam posted her graiously beautiful pictures on Instgaram in which she is giving the netizen the goals to dress up like a pro.

In the cover photo, Sonam is wearing a check blazer outfit which is carrued with a white shirt. The picture is in black and white theme and she carried the look with a low bun and outshining eye makeup.

She surely gave all the working women to slay in their offices in a sophisticated yet chicky outfit just like Sonam did in this outfit. She carried a denim bodyhugging jumpsuit with a white shirt over it, she kept the look minimal and was looking ready for an official meeting.

In the third look, she carrried a sheer collar top with high waist jeans. Sonam is looking elegant in this look and kept her hair and makeup the same for all of the outfits. Womens out there, you all are getting the perfect look for this fall, as you can keep it minimal and look sophisticated in it.

In the final look, Sonam is looking live a diva who is all set to pitch her idea in the meeting. She is wearing a V neck long white blazer with denm flared pants. The look is carried with heels and a neck accesorie. Sonam has surely given the idea to women to dress up in a fashionable way, which takes no time and is quick and easy.

Sonam Kapoor was recently stareed in romantic chick flick film The Zoya Factor, in which she was the lucky charm for team India. The film was based on the novel by Anuja Chauhan, by the same name.

