Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

As Sonam Kapoor stepped onto the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025, emotion flickered in her eyes—a silent tribute to the legendary Rohit Bal. The night was more than a fashion showcase; it was a heartfelt celebration of a designer whose legacy continues to inspire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

As Sonam Kapoor stepped onto the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025, emotion flickered in her eyes.


Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor walked the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 in an emotional tribute to the late fashion icon Rohit Bal. As she made her way down the ramp, Kapoor was visibly moved, reflecting the deep impact Bal had on the fashion industry and those who knew him personally.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 honored Bal’s life and legacy with a special showcase that brought together his friends, family, and admirers. The event was a heartfelt celebration of the designer’s contributions to Indian fashion.

An Evening to Remember

The 2025 edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, titled “The One and Only,” commenced on February 1 at Le Méridien, Gurugram. The venue was transformed to reflect the essence of Rohit Bal’s artistic brilliance, with immersive elements capturing his signature style and creative spirit.

The highlight of the evening was a unique runway presentation dedicated to Bal’s 63 years of life. Sixty-three prominent figures from diverse fields—business, sports, Bollywood, music, and design—took to the ramp, each representing a story, memory, moment, or look inspired by the designer’s legacy.

Honoring Rohit Bal’s Artistic Genius

A guest at the event remarked that the tribute perfectly encapsulated Bal’s unparalleled fashion sensibility, deep passion for art, Kashmiri roots, and visionary creativity. The show radiated the late designer’s celebratory spirit, making it a fitting homage to his extraordinary career.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India, expressed his admiration for the tribute, stating, “This tribute at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 represents our vision to create ‘The One and Only’ world, where fashion transcends the expected.”

The event, launched in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), set the stage for a series of breathtaking showcases, promising to redefine the landscape of Indian fashion. The organizers emphasized that the tour would unite the best of fashion, entertainment, and culture through unparalleled creativity and innovation.

Upcoming Cities and Events

Following its grand opening in Gurugram, the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 will continue its journey across India, bringing unique fashion narratives to different cities. The next stop is Chandigarh on February 8, where designer Kanika Goyal will present a collection celebrating the fearless spirit of street fashion. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will join the showcase, blending street-style art with the elegance of haute couture.

From Chandigarh, the tour will move on to Mumbai, Guwahati, and Vizag, each event promising fresh interpretations of fashion and storytelling inspired by Bal’s legacy.

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 is not just a celebration of fashion but a heartfelt homage to a visionary whose impact continues to shape the industry.

Also Read: IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

Filed under

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 rohit bal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

As Marco Rubio Visits Panama, It’s Political Elite Asks: Is War Imminent?

As Marco Rubio Visits Panama, It’s Political Elite Asks: Is War Imminent?

Precision Military Air Strikes On Senior ISIS Attack Planner Kills Many Terrorists In Somalia, Says Trump

Precision Military Air Strikes On Senior ISIS Attack Planner Kills Many Terrorists In Somalia, Says...

Who Is Rohit Chopra? Federal Consumer Watchdog Agency Chief Fired By Trump

Who Is Rohit Chopra? Federal Consumer Watchdog Agency Chief Fired By Trump

U.S. Pushes for Elections in Ukraine Amid War, Seeks Ceasefire with Russia

U.S. Pushes for Elections in Ukraine Amid War, Seeks Ceasefire with Russia

First Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Approves, CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta To Marry On Feb 12

First Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Approves, CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta To Marry...

Entertainment

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox