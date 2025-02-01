Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

As Sonam Kapoor stepped onto the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025, emotion flickered in her eyes—a silent tribute to the legendary Rohit Bal. The night was more than a fashion showcase; it was a heartfelt celebration of a designer whose legacy continues to inspire.

As Sonam Kapoor stepped onto the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025, emotion flickered in her eyes.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor walked the runway at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 in an emotional tribute to the late fashion icon Rohit Bal. As she made her way down the ramp, Kapoor was visibly moved, reflecting the deep impact Bal had on the fashion industry and those who knew him personally.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 honored Bal’s life and legacy with a special showcase that brought together his friends, family, and admirers. The event was a heartfelt celebration of the designer’s contributions to Indian fashion.

#GraziaFashion Sonam Kapoor walks for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025, celebrating the legacy of designer Rohit Bal, getting emotional as she hits the runway. #BlendersPrideFashionTour #Runway #RohitBal #Trending pic.twitter.com/IeRut6HWHT Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Grazia India (@GraziaIndia) February 1, 2025

An Evening to Remember

The 2025 edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, titled “The One and Only,” commenced on February 1 at Le Méridien, Gurugram. The venue was transformed to reflect the essence of Rohit Bal’s artistic brilliance, with immersive elements capturing his signature style and creative spirit.

The highlight of the evening was a unique runway presentation dedicated to Bal’s 63 years of life. Sixty-three prominent figures from diverse fields—business, sports, Bollywood, music, and design—took to the ramp, each representing a story, memory, moment, or look inspired by the designer’s legacy.

Honoring Rohit Bal’s Artistic Genius

A guest at the event remarked that the tribute perfectly encapsulated Bal’s unparalleled fashion sensibility, deep passion for art, Kashmiri roots, and visionary creativity. The show radiated the late designer’s celebratory spirit, making it a fitting homage to his extraordinary career.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India, expressed his admiration for the tribute, stating, “This tribute at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 represents our vision to create ‘The One and Only’ world, where fashion transcends the expected.”

The event, launched in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), set the stage for a series of breathtaking showcases, promising to redefine the landscape of Indian fashion. The organizers emphasized that the tour would unite the best of fashion, entertainment, and culture through unparalleled creativity and innovation.

Upcoming Cities and Events

Following its grand opening in Gurugram, the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 will continue its journey across India, bringing unique fashion narratives to different cities. The next stop is Chandigarh on February 8, where designer Kanika Goyal will present a collection celebrating the fearless spirit of street fashion. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will join the showcase, blending street-style art with the elegance of haute couture.

From Chandigarh, the tour will move on to Mumbai, Guwahati, and Vizag, each event promising fresh interpretations of fashion and storytelling inspired by Bal’s legacy.

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 is not just a celebration of fashion but a heartfelt homage to a visionary whose impact continues to shape the industry.

Also Read: IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories