Sonam Kapoor Instagram photo: Fashionista, Bollywood Sonam Kapoor posted a very adorable photo on Saturday, October 27, on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen with her husband Anand Ahuja. Coincidently, the picture was posted on the special occasion of Karva Chauth.

The diva has 15m followers on Instagram and her hubby post was liked by as many as 421k people

Sonam Kapoor Instagram photo: Bollywood diva and Fashionista Sonam Kapoor on Saturday, October 27, uploaded a picture on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen with her long-standing boyfriend, husband Anand Ahuja. The picture depicted love, madness and lots of craziness. The stunning Bollywood diva is quite popular for posting innumerable pictures, be it about her professional life or personal life.

Be it a fashion event, a family reunion, a recollection of past or just her candid portraits, Sonam Kapoor never disappoints her fans and followers. The diva has 15 million followers on Instagram and her hubby post was liked by as many as 421k people.

The best celebrity wedding of 2018 was surely Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s. They recently tied a knot after a long relationship. On Saturday, which was Sonam’s first Karva Chauth, she shared an Instagram story where the couple was seen flaunting their mehendi.

The beautiful duo recently attended the Milan Fashion show and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s wedding. Where both of them proved that when it comes to fashion nobody in the industry can beat them.

On the work front, the Fashionista Sonam was last seen in Veere Di Wedding with other great divas such as Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker. The film was helmed by Shashank Ghosh and did quite well on the Box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More