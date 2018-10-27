The stunning Bollywood diva never fails to amuse her fans on Instagram as she keeps putting up a variety of pictures on it. Be it a fashion show, a family gathering, a recollection of past or just a candid selfie; Sonam Kapoor doesn't shy away from sharing her precious moments with her fanbase.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram photo: Have you ever seen her so graceful?

Sonam Kapoor is on a roll these days and the assortment of her pictures on her official Instagram handle speaks volumes of it. The Bollywood actor recently posted yet another graceful picture of her on the eve of Karwa Chauth 2018 and managed to garner thousands of likes on it within a few hours. She captioned the picture with Grace Coddington’s quote which read: “Always keep your eyes open. Keep Watching. Because what you see can inspire you.”

Sonam Kapoor recently tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja who has a huge textile business in the national capital. Apparently, it was her first Karwa Chauth after getting married and she looked fantastic on the auspicious day. In the latest picture she posted, Sonam Kapoor was looking neat in an oyster-coloured gown and flowy earrings complementing her looks.

She was most recently seen in 2018 Hindi film Veere Di Wedding which also featured Swara Bhaskar and Kareena Kapoor. She is currently busy shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opposite Rajkummar Rao and the movie will also feature her father Anil Kapoor.

Here are our top picks from Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram:

