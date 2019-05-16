Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Sonam Kapoor who attended her cousin Priya's haldi ceremony looked stunning as she donned Anamika Khanna's pink, green and creame outfit. She has even shared her photograph on Instagram and in every click she looks every inch diva. The photographs are simply unmissable on the Internet.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Sonam Kapoor, who is considered as fashionista of Bollywood, has once proved to be a stylish icon in a yet another fashionable outing. She attended her cousin, Priya Singh’s Haldi ceremony, and undoubtedly, she impresses everyone after donning a well-tailored Anamika Khanna’s outfit.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 to share a photograph in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous. She wore a pink, green and creame outfit. She paired her outfit with heavy jewellery and looks every inch mesmerising.

In the caption, she mentioned her as an old fashioned gal. Till now, this photograph has received 1,29,036 likes and the followers are continued to flood the comment section with compliments.

Sonam Kapoor ‘s maternal cousin Priya, will tie the knot soon. The pre-wedding celebrations have been kickstarted. Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor among others were also spotted at the pre-wedding celebrations.

Instagram is flooded with the family photographs where all the family members can be seen cheering or happily posing for the shutterbugs. Check out some unmissable photos which are grabbing everyone’s attention.

Sonam Kapoor frequently updates her fans with every photo shoot and her family photos. Be it her vacation photograph with her family members or PDA moments with her husband Anand Ahuja, she has hardly left any opportunity in sharing lovely moments from her life.

Sonam Kapoor is happily married to Anand Ahuja. On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, presently working in The Zoya Factor. The film also stars Malayalam sensation Dulquer Salmaan.

