Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's impressive fashion sense has always been a talk of the town. Every now and then, Sonam shares several photographs from her latest photoshoots. This time, donning a pink outfit, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the latest photos. There are several other photographs where she is seen giving some major fashion goals.

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s sartorial wardrobe choices have hardly failed to impress the fashion police. Be it on the red carpet or a simple outing, time and again the actor’s flawless dressing sense has inspired many. Every now and then, fans look up to her Instagram to know the latest trends of the fashion industry. The actor, who frequently updates her fans with her latest photoshoots with House of Pixels, has once again shared her latest photographs that are taking over the social media.

In one of the photos, she captioned that one should always stay curious, as this would help in discovering new paths and will open closed doors. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a pink outfit designed by Sakshi And Kinni and styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

The actor looks enchanting beauty in the outfit as she poses for the shutterbugs. To match her outfit, the statement jewellery by Innayat Jewels and Fizzy Goblet’s designer creame coloured Juttis rounded her lookout. She chose to keep her soft curls open and looks beautiful as ever.

Apart from these, Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor has shared several other photos. In one of the posts, she has written a fashion designer Coco Chanel’s quote. In these photographs, she donned a white coloured black striped outfit designed by Emilia Wickstead and styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. This time, she kept her soft curls tied in a ponytail. Big silver loops as statement jewellery and Monolo Blanhk black stilletoes rounded her lookout.

Posing with the utmost grace and attitude, she looks elegant in all the photos.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Veere Di wedding. Apart from Sonam, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania were seen in key roles. The movie is based on the story of four girls who are struggling with relationship problems.

