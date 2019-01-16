Sonam Kapoor's latest photographs in a pink off-shoulder outfit is a feast to the eyes for all the fashion followers. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the well-tailored outfit is simple yet elegant. With subtle make-up and no accessories, she has perfectly channelise her princess in a dreamy avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Sonam Kapoor looks no less than a princess in the latest photographs. She recently attended an event of IWC on Wednesday 16, 2019. Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share the photographs. In every click of the photograph, she looks exquisite beauty. The grace in her light pink off-shoulder outfit has made her whole appearance simple yet elegance. The knot of the outfit has added more drama to her appearance. She keeps her hair tied in a bun. With minimal accessories and dewy makeups, she looks beautiful.

Her smile worked best on her face. The outfit is styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor. The photos have been shared on her Instagram handle. Various videos and photos, she can be seen dancing and rejoicing in several videos.

With regular updates on Sonam Kapoor on Instagram, her outfits are perfect fashion diary for all the followers.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will entertain her fans with an interesting and unique movie titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Aisa. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. She was last seen in Veere Di Wedding along with Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar. Last year, she got married with her long-time-boyfriend Anand Ahuja.

