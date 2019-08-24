Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently announced on social media about her iodine deficiency. The actor took to Instagram recently and posted a story revealing the same. Sonam asked all the vegetarians and vegans to add iodine in their diet. In her story, she requested all vegans to use salt with iodine in it as she has just found she has an iodine deficiency.
According to Sonam, Table salt is the best way to get iodine. Many celebrities and audiences are turning vegan these days, it has many advantages as well as disadvantages. Most vegans have a problem of Iodine deficiency as they usually avoid salted food and mainly eat fruits and other vegan products.
On the work front, Sonam will be seen in her upcoming film titled The Zoya Factor. Directed by Abhishek Sharma. the film is slated to release on September 20. It is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same name. The plot of the movie tells the story of Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki who works for the Indian cricket team as an advertising executive and later on becomes a lucky charm for the team in the Cricket World Cup.
View this post on Instagram
Take a stand and be the change. What a beautiful event for a wonderful cause! #NightForFreedom @YouCanFreeUs Thank you @nandinijsingh for being such a fabulous host! ❤️ Outfit @safiyaa_official Earrings @anmoljewellers Rings @anmoljewellers & @hcraftjewellery Shoes @manoloblahnikhq Makeup @artinayar Hair @bhiral Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted @sanyakapoor Shot by @thehouseofpixels
View this post on Instagram
I’m looking at you.. In a custom @ralphandrusso couture tuxedo Jewellery by @chopard 👠 by @jimmychoo Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @manishamelwani & @vani2790 Hair by @bbhiral Make up by @artinayar 📸: @thehouseofpixels #chopardparfums #festivaldecannes #cannes2019 #SonamAtCannes
Sonam is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The actor shared the first motion teaser on Instagram lately. Fans are excited for the movie after watching the teaser.