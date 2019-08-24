Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently announced she has iodine deficiency after turning vegan. The actor urges all vegans and vegetarians to add salt in their diet in order to prevent the same problem as her. The actor will be seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor.

Sonam Kapoor reveals of her iodine deficiency, asks vegans to include iodine in their diet

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently announced on social media about her iodine deficiency. The actor took to Instagram recently and posted a story revealing the same. Sonam asked all the vegetarians and vegans to add iodine in their diet. In her story, she requested all vegans to use salt with iodine in it as she has just found she has an iodine deficiency.

According to Sonam, Table salt is the best way to get iodine. Many celebrities and audiences are turning vegan these days, it has many advantages as well as disadvantages. Most vegans have a problem of Iodine deficiency as they usually avoid salted food and mainly eat fruits and other vegan products.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in her upcoming film titled The Zoya Factor. Directed by Abhishek Sharma. the film is slated to release on September 20. It is based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel with the same name. The plot of the movie tells the story of Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki who works for the Indian cricket team as an advertising executive and later on becomes a lucky charm for the team in the Cricket World Cup.

Sonam is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The actor shared the first motion teaser on Instagram lately. Fans are excited for the movie after watching the teaser.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App