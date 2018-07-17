A few days before the release of the film, Janhvi Kapoor's cousin sister Sonam Kapoor took to social media site Twitter to praise the Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter starrer and wrote that she is extremely proud of Janhvi Kapoor and that she is highly talented. Dhadak is slated to release on July 20 this year.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to make their big Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak, which is finally hitting the big screen on Friday—July 20. Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of veteran actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has already won many hearts with her amazing performance in dancing skills in the songs and trailer of the film. Also, Janhvi truly resembles her mom and late actress Sridevi and hence fans can’t wait for Janhvi to create the same magic as her mother on the silver screen.

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, has won millions of hearts with his energetic performances and phenomenal dance skills.

What a stunning debut @janhvikapoor so so proud! Moved beyond words. @ishaankhattar you are magnificent. And this is all thanks to @ShashankKhaitan who has brilliantly captured their innocence, vulnerability and strength! Stunned!!!!!! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 14, 2018

She also said that Ishaan Khatter was magnificent in Dhadak and she praised the director Shashank Khaitan for capturing their innocence so beautifully.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor among many others attended a special screening of the film which has been produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Dhadak is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

The trailer of the film has been highly praised and both Janhvi and Ishaan have been promoting the film on all platforms. All the three songs from the film—Zingaat, Dhadak Title Track and Phir Se have become chart busters and even the trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media.

Dhadak is slated to hit the silver screen on July 20. The film will enjoy a solo release at the box office as no other film will be releasing on that date.

