Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Fashion queen Sonam Kapoor stunned her fans and followers yet again on Wednesday, February 6, when the diva shared photos of her being on the Cover picture of Brides Today Magazine. Earlier the beauty had shared a couple of photographs on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen in a floral light blue princess-like gown.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Fashion queen Sonam Kapoor stunned her fans and followers yet again on Wednesday, February 6, when the diva shared photos of her being on the Cover picture of Brides Today Magazine. The photos, which were shared by her on her official Instagram page, depicted class, hotness and at the same time was quintessential. The 21st-century Fashion diva resembled Amecian actress Marilyn Monroe in the photos, who is still known for her curvy yet hot figure and bold styling.

Earlier the beauty had shared a couple of photographs on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen in a floral light blue princess-like gown. The beautiful dress had flowers on it. And the best part about her quick attire was was it that a combination of innumerable colours, though the base was blue. Her classic hairdo reminded many of us of Cinderella and her way of dress sense, which was and is still admired by many.

Earlier the diva in an interview had said that she wants to be a part of films that break stereotypes and delimits the boundaries that are often created by the society.

Her former film, which garnered much attention and did quite well at the box office, Veere Di Wedding, somewhat resembled what Sonam said in her interview. The clip of her interview was shared by Sonam o her official Instagram page, which has followers in millions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More