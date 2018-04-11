Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania's much anticipated film Veere Di Wedding's trailer will be reportedly release on April 19th. Giving an insight into the film, Sonam Kapoor has revealed the star-cast will be soon shooting for a special dance number choreographed by Farah Khan. Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1st, 2018.

The much-anticipated teaser of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding will be reportedly released on April 19th, 2018. After the release of the initial posters, it seems like the makers are all set to raise the excitement among the fans. A source close to a leading daily revealed, “The theatrical promo for VDW will be launched on April 19. Unlike most others, this won’t be just a digital launch, but the actors will be unveiling the trailer with a press conference.”

Last evening, Sonam took to her Instagram account to reveal that the Veere Di Wedding star cast will be shooting for a special dance number. Not just that, the music video will be choreographed will be choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. Speaking about the film, Kareena had earlier told a leading daily, “It’s a different kind of movie. It’s a story of four friends. It’s not the typical boy-meets-girl romance, which I think I’ve done so much of. So I thought this should be different. It’s a small film, made by women. The producers are women – Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it’s a special film and people will appreciate it.”

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh the film is produced by Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Permanent Roommates web series starrer Sumeet Vyas will also be seen in the film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena will be making her big Bollywood comeback with Veere Di Wedding after 4 years as the actor was last seen in Udta Punjab. While the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 18th, it will now be released on June 1st, 2018.

