Sonam Kapoor Instagram photos: Fashionista diva Sonam Kapoor rocked in a dark green indo-western outfit on Friday, February 1. the photos of her latest look were shared on Instagram, on which the beauty has innumerable follows, which are in millions. The diva never fails to impress her fans and has often been seen as a trendsetter for many of us, when it comes t fashion. The photos were shared by her sister, producer and another fashion diva Rhea Kapoor.

Earlier the diva had shared some really amazing photos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen in a long light blue dress. The beautiful dress had flowers on it. And the best part about her look was her hair, which looked too familiar to Jane Austen days when the young girls wore such long lac gowns and braided their hair like this.

Talking about Sonam’s other spectacular looks, we just can’t ignore her recent Instagram post, in which she was seen in this princess-like attire. The base of the attire was white, but those quintessential lotus flowers on the attire just added more beauty to the photo.

Hair simple hairdo, that was a pun, her dazzling round-shaped earnings and very classy neckpiece just gave a complete look to the photo. Her subtle makeup completed the entire look.

