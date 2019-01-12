Fashionista Sonam Kapoor has yet again impressed her fans in Neeru's ethnic appearance. She looks beautiful in a kanjeevaram saree. The gold all over a six-yard cloth has made her look a glamorous beauty. This is not the first time that she has nailed ethnic attires. Several times, she has proved to be a fashionista and the latest photograph is merely an addition.

Sonam Kapoor has hardly failed to give fashion goals. From her ethnic photoshoots to western, time and again, she has proved to be a fashionista queen. That is why, till now, she continues to rule the social media as an inspiration for several fashion followers. In the latest picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram, she looks no less than an epitome of beauty. She has been featured in a NEERUs photoshoot, she is seen wearing yellow and red kanjeevaram saree.

The work of golreshamam all over the saree has added more glam. With diamond bracelets and a choker necklace with another gold and black necklace in accessories, she amps her elegance in her style sense. Undoubtedly, she receives bonus points to her grace and attitude. Her long tresses are tied in a neat bun which made her look even more gorgeous.

In the caption, she mentioned that it’s all about fashion, that’s made in India. Explaining about her Neeru’s outfit, she wrote that Neeru showcases exclusiveness of weaving techniques to make an elegant Kanjeevaram saree. A weaver has created magic in 6 yards of Indian Ethnic Craft.

Sonam Kapoor’s ideas on fashion is a guide to her many fans. Compiling all the photographs here, you can take a hint from her Instagram handle.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More